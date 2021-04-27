Russell collected 27 points (10-16 FG, 7-12 3Pt), 12 assists, two rebounds and one block in a 105-104 victory over the Jazz on Monday.

Russell picked up his second double-double of the season and recorded new season-high totals in both assists and made threes. The guard has been very efficient in his last four games, shooting 57.6 percent from the field and 51.4 percent from behind the arc. Russell has averaged 23.3 points, 7.0 assists, 2.8 rebounds and 1.0 steals over that stretch.