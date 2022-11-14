Russell amassed 30 points (11-13 FG, 4-5 3Pt, 4-6 FT), two rebounds, 12 assists and one steal across 35 minutes during Sunday's 129-124 win over Cleveland.

It was the game of the season for Russell as he scored more than 25 points and recorded double-digit assists for the first time. The 26-year-old had made just 31.6 percent of his shots over the previous eight games before sharpshooting Sunday. The productive night brought his season average up to 14.4 points per game, his lowest mark since his rookie year.