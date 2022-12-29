Russell closed with 27 points (8-17 FG, 2-7 3Pt, 9-9 FT), three rebounds, four assists and two steals in 38 minutes during Wednesday's 119-118 loss to the Pelicans.

Russell found success from the charity stripe in this one after failing to attempt a free throw in his team's last matchup Monday against the Heat. He's now reached the 20-point threshold in three of his last six appearances, though he's been held to single digits in two of these matchups.