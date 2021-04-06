Russell (knee) is probable for Wednesday's game against the Pacers.

The 25-year-old returned from a 26-game absence Monday and delivered 25 points (7-19 FG, 4-7 3Pt, 7-9 FT), five rebounds, three assists, one block and one steal in 24 minutes, and it appears he avoided aggravating his surgically-repaired knee. Russell may remain under a minutes restriction Wednesday, but he should still be a solid fantasy option given he played 24 minutes Monday.