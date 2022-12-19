Russell produced 28 points (10-14 FG, 7-10 3Pt, 1-1 FT), two rebounds and eight assists across 37 minutes during Sunday's 150-126 win over the Bulls.

Russell returned to action after missing the previous two games due to a knee injury, dropping in a season-high seven three-pointers. He certainly didn't show any signs of rust, shooting an incredible 71 percent from the field, easily his best mark of the season. He now has at least 23 points in six straight games, a sure sign that he is enjoying shouldering more of the offensive load with Karl-Anthony Towns (calf) sidelined.