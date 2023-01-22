Russell finished with 23 points (6-11 FG, 4-6 3Pt, 7-7 FT), eight assists, one rebound and one steal in 31 minutes in Saturday's 113-104 win over the Rockets.

Russell and Anthony Edwards (44 points) tore up a toothless Houston defense, with the two combining for 67 points on 23 for 40 shooting from the field and 12 for 22 shooting from three-point range. With an average of 20.5 points on 53.3 percent shooting from the field over his last four games, Russell is beginning to heat up, and he'll have a good chance at maintaining that momentum in the Timberwolves' rematch with the 10-36 Rockets on Monday.