Russell had 14 points (3-8 FG, 2-3 3Pt, 6-6 FT), four rebounds, three assists and a steal across 23 minutes during Saturday's preseason loss against the Grizzlies.

Russell saw limited minutes compared to what he's expected to see once the regular season kicks in, but that didn't stop him from delivering a strong performance across the board. Russell will slot into the shooting guard role this season following the arrival of Ricky Rubio and that should translate into a scoring uptick. He averaged a career-best 23.1 points per game in 2019-20.