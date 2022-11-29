Russell chipped in 17 points (6-15 FG, 1-7 3Pt, 4-4 FT), four rebounds, five assists, one block and one steal in 33 minutes during Monday's 142-127 loss to Washington.

The Timberwolves struggled badly on both ends of the court, and even though Russell didn't have his best performance, he still ended up being one of the most productive players for Minnesota. The veteran floor general has reached the 20-point mark just once in his last seven appearances and has been forced to settle into a secondary offensive role behind Karl-Anthony Towns and Anthony Edwards, and his 14.4 points per game this season are his lowest scoring mark since his rookie year.