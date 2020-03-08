Timberwolves' D'Angelo Russell: Puts up 19 in loss
Russell had 19 points (6-18 FG, 0-7 3PT, 7-7 FT), six rebounds and five assists in Sunday's loss to New Orleans.
It was another forgettable shooting night for Russell, who missed all seven of his attempts from beyond the arc. He did provide decent supplementary stats, however, including a block and a steal on the defensive end.
More News
-
Timberwolves' D'Angelo Russell: Forgettable night Friday•
-
Timberwolves' D'Angelo Russell: Mediocre in win•
-
Timberwolves' D'Angelo Russell: Nears double-double•
-
Timberwolves' D'Angelo Russell: Set to play back-to-back games•
-
Timberwolves' D'Angelo Russell: Pops for team-high 28 in loss•
-
Timberwolves' D'Angelo Russell: Scores team-high 27•
-
Week 21 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions for Week 21, with a much lighter...
-
Hoops Mailbag: Fantasy feedback
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with lineup decisions and close...
-
Top waiver adds for Week 20
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 20.
-
Week 20 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions for a very active Week 20.
-
Hoops Mailbag: Fantasy feedback
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with lineup decisions and close...
-
Top waiver adds for Week 19
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 19.