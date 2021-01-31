Russell (quadriceps) is questionable for Sunday's game against the Cavaliers.
The 24-year-old had 14 points in 25 minutes Friday after being listed as questionable, and he's considered questionable once again Sunday. Russell missed the previous three games due to the right quad bruise, but he may be able to keep playing through the injury.
More News
-
Timberwolves' D'Angelo Russell: Cleared to play•
-
Timberwolves' D'Angelo Russell: Questionable vs. 76ers•
-
Timberwolves' D'Angelo Russell: Ruled out Wednesday•
-
Timberwolves' D'Angelo Russell: Questionable Wednesday•
-
Timberwolves' D'Angelo Russell: Ruled out•
-
Timberwolves' D'Angelo Russell: Expected to sit Monday•