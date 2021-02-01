Russell (quad) is listed as questionable for Monday night's game against Cleveland.
Russell has played in each of the last two games, so the hope is that the questionable designation is simply precautionary. With that said, the Wolves did play Sunday night, so it's possible they could be careful with Russell on the second half of a back-to-back set.
