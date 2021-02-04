Russell (quadriceps) is questionable for Friday's game against Oklahoma City.
Russell has been dealing with a quad issue over the past several games, but he's been able to play through the injury. He put up 20 points in Wednesday's loss but will carry a questionable designation heading into Friday's matchup.
