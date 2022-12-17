Russell (knee) is questionable for Sunday's game against Chicago.
Russell has already missed a pair of contests due to a bruised left knee and his status remains uncertain for Sunday. Austin Rivers has received the start in both games and would likely remain in the starting five if Russell sits again.
