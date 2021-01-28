Russell (quad) is questionable for Friday's game against the 76ers, Jon Krawczynski of The Athletic reports.
Russell has missed the past three games -- one due to rest and two due to a bruised right quad. In his absence, Ricky Rubio has been starting at point guard and should continue to do so if Russell remains shelved Friday.
More News
-
Timberwolves' D'Angelo Russell: Ruled out Wednesday•
-
Timberwolves' D'Angelo Russell: Questionable Wednesday•
-
Timberwolves' D'Angelo Russell: Ruled out•
-
Timberwolves' D'Angelo Russell: Expected to sit Monday•
-
Timberwolves' D'Angelo Russell: Dealing with bruised quad•
-
Timberwolves' D'Angelo Russell: Resting Saturday•