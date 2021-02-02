Russell (quad) is questionable for Wednesday's game against the Spurs.
Russell has been playing through a bruised right quad, and it's leaving him questionable for Wednesday. If he doesn't play, Ricky Rubio and Malik Beasley would take on more backcourt usage.
More News
-
Timberwolves' D'Angelo Russell: Scores team-high 18 points•
-
Timberwolves' D'Angelo Russell: Good to go•
-
Timberwolves' D'Angelo Russell: Questionable for Monday•
-
Timberwolves' D'Angelo Russell: Tallies 19 points, five dimes•
-
Timberwolves' D'Angelo Russell: Available against Cavaliers•
-
Timberwolves' D'Angelo Russell: Questionable again Sunday•