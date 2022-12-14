Russell is questionable to play in Wednesday's matchup with the Clippers due to a left knee contusion.
Russell is questionable to miss his first game of the season Wednesday. Austin Rivers and Jaylen Nowell are candidates to see extended minutes with Jordan McLaughlin (calf) out if the 26-year-old guard is ultimately ruled out.
