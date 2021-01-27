Russell (quadriceps) is questionable for Wednesday's game at Golden State.
The 24-year-old missed Monday's matchup with the Warriors due to the quad bruise, but he may be able to play in Wednesday's rematch. Ricky Rubio is poised for another start at the point should Russell be unable to play.
