Russell tallied 11 points (4-8 FG, 3-6 3Pt), five assists and two steals in 24 minutes during Friday's 119-111 win over the Heat.

Russell scored 25-plus in three of his first four games since returning from a near-month-long injury, but he hasn't surpassed 15 points since. The 25-year-old's 11 points were the fewest he's scored since returning April 5. However, it was just the third time in seven games that he shot over 50 percent from the field. While the ex-Buckeye was quiet on the offensive side of the ball, he recorded more steals Friday than he had in his previous five games. The Timberwolves have consistently limited Russell to about 25 minutes per night since his return, so it'll be interesting to see if, or when, the high-scoring guard will factor back into the starting lineup.