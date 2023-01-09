Russell supplied 22 points (6-13 FG, 4-7 3Pt, 6-6 FT), three rebounds and six assists across 33 minutes during Sunday's 104-96 victory over Houston.

Russell has had some up-and-down performances of late, but he's still found a way to score at least 20 points in five of his last eight contests. During that eight-game stretch, Russell is averaging 19.6 points, 6.4 assists and 3.6 rebounds per game, so he remains a productive player and it'd be fair to rate him as Minnesota's second-best offensive threat behind Anthony Edwards with Karl-Anthony Towns (calf) still sidelined.