Russell chipped in 30 points (11-23 FG, 6-12 3Pt, 2-2 FT), three rebounds, seven assists and two steals over 42 minutes during Monday's 119-114 loss to the Rockets.

Russell knocked down 47.8 percent of his field goals and added 18 of his 30 points from downtown. He also found success as a passer, and he's now dished out six or more assists in five straight contests.