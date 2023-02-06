Russell finished Sunday's 128-98 win over Denver with 18 points (6-9 FG, 3-5 3Pt, 3-4 FT), one rebound, 10 assists and one steal across 29 minutes.

Russell only made nine shot attempts in the win but his 10 assists were enough to give him a solid final result. With the Nuggets missing four of five starters, the Timberwolves cruised to an early lead and Russell's night ended early.