Russell will start Wednesday's game against the Grizzlies.

The 25-year-old has come off the bench since returning from the knee injury in early April, and he'll make his first start since suffering that injury Feb. 8. Russell has averaged 17.8 points, 7.8 assists, 2.4 rebounds and 1.2 steals in 29.6 minutes over the past five games. Ricky Rubio will shift to the bench for Minnesota.