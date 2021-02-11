Russell (leg) won't play Friday against the Hornets.
Russell will miss a second straight game due to left leg soreness. Ricky Rubio will likely take on a starting role for the Timberwolves once again Friday, while it's unclear whether Russell will be able to return Sunday against the Raptors.
More News
-
Timberwolves' D'Angelo Russell: Ruled out Wednesday•
-
Timberwolves' D'Angelo Russell: Questionable Wednesday•
-
Timberwolves' D'Angelo Russell: Won't return Monday•
-
Timberwolves' D'Angelo Russell: Will start•
-
Timberwolves' D'Angelo Russell: Questionable Monday•
-
Timberwolves' D'Angelo Russell: Sitting out Saturday•