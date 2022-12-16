Russell (knee) has been ruled out for Friday's matchup against the Thunder, Alan Horton of the Timberwolves Radio Network reports.
Russell will miss a second straight game due to a bruised left knee. Jordan McLaughlin (calf) also remains out, so Austin Rivers figures to draw another start, while Jaylen Nowell and Bryn Forbes may see expanded roles off the bench.
More News
-
Timberwolves' D'Angelo Russell: Questionable Friday•
-
Timberwolves' D'Angelo Russell: Won't play Wednesday•
-
Timberwolves' D'Angelo Russell: Questionable Wednesday•
-
Timberwolves' D'Angelo Russell: Hits six fourth-quarter threes•
-
Timberwolves' D'Angelo Russell: Erupts for 28 points•
-
Timberwolves' D'Angelo Russell: Gets ejected against OKC•