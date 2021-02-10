Russell (leg) has been ruled out of Wednesday's game against the Clippers.
Russell was questionable coming in after soreness in his the leg limited him to just six minutes of action in Monday's loss to Dallas. The Wolves have since ruled him out, so expect Ricky Rubio to slide back into the starting lineup at point guard.
