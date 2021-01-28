Russell (quadriceps) is out for Wednesday's game against the Warriors, Jon Krawczynski of The Athletic reports.
Despite getting in a full practice yesterday, Russell is still dealing with some quad soreness and will not play Wednesday. Ricky Rubio is likely to draw the start in his absence, and Russell should be considered day-to-day moving forward. His next opportunity to play will come Friday against the 76ers.
