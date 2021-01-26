Russell (quad) won't play Monday against Golden State, freelance NBA reporter Dane Moore reports.
As expected, Russell will be given the night off to heal from a quad injury suffered Friday. Ricky Rubio figures to make the start at point guard in Russell's place.
