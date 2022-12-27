Russell finished with 13 points (5-11 FG, 3-8 3Pt), three rebounds and eight assists in 36 minutes during Monday's 113-110 loss to Miami.

Russell wasn't particularly efficient and struggled to take care of the ball, as his six turnovers were a season-high mark for him. He still delivered value as a passer, as he has recorded eight or more assists in four of his last five appearances, but he has reached the 15-point mark just twice in that span. During that five-game stretch, Russell is averaging 15.8 points and 7.8 assists per game while shooting 45.3 percent from the field and 36.8 percent from deep.