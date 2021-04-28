Russell recorded 15 points (5-17 FG, 1-8 3Pt, 4-5 FT), seven assists, three rebounds and one steal in 29 minutes during Tuesday's 114-107 win over the Rockets.
The 25-year-old has scored double-digit points off the bench in all 13 games since returning from a 26-game absence due to left leg soreness, averaging 19.6 points, 5.4 assists and 3.0 three-pointers in that span. Russell hasn't played less than 28 minutes over his last four games, which is a trend that should continue the rest of the way. The sixth-year guard will look to help the Timberwolves secure their third straight victory Thursday at home against the Warriors.
