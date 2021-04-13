Russell tallied 15 points (5-12 FG, 3-5 3Pt, 2-2 FT), one rebound, one assist and one steal in 20 minutes during Tuesday's loss to the Nets.

The 25-year-old has now come off the bench in five straight games since returning from a 26-game absence due to a knee injury, a span in which he's averaged 19.2 points, 4.2 assists, 3.0 three-pointers and 2.6 rebounds. Russell has yet to reach the 30-minute mark since his return from injury, which is a trend that should continue with the Timberwolves out of the playoff picture. The sixth-year guard will look to build on his string of impressive scoring performances Wednesday at home against the Bucks.