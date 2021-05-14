Russell totaled 17 points (6-12 FG, 2-6 FT, 3-7 3Pt), three rebounds, two assists, one steal and one block in 36 minutes during Thursday's 114-103 loss to the Nuggets.

Russell bounced back from an abysmal 5-for-18 shooting performance Tuesday with an efficient shooting night from the floor (50.0 percent). However, the lefty struggled with his free-throw shot, making just two of his six attempts. Russell also struggled distributing the ball Thursday, recording his fewest assists (two) since April 24.