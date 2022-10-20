Russell provided 20 points (7-16 FG, 2-6 3Pt, 4-5 FT), five rebounds, two assists, one block and one steal over 35 minutes during Wednesday's 115-108 win over the Thunder.

It wouldn't be surprising if Russell ends up as a secondary offensive option for the Timberwolves since he'll be sharing the court with the likes of Karl-Anthony Towns, Anthony Edwards and even Rudy Gobert, but that wasn't the case in the season opener as he delivered a strong performance. If healthy, he should be a strong fantasy option regardless of the format as the main playmaker in one of the most improved teams in the Western Conference.