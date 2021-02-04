Russell recorded 20 points (8-20 FG, 1-7 3Pt, 3-4 FT), five assists, three blocks and two rebounds across 31 minutes in Wednesday's loss against the Spurs.

Russell was dealing with a quad problem prior to tip-off, but he didn't show ill effects of that problem and reached the 20-point mark for the first time since Jan. 18, when he scored 31 points in a road loss against the Hawks. Russell has scored more than 15 points in three straight games, though, and he continues to look like of the Timberwolves' most important players, especially with Karl-Anthony Towns (COVID-19) still out.