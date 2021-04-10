Russell registered 26 points (10-18 FG, 3-9 3Pt, 3-4 FT), eight assists and four rebounds in 28 minutes during Friday's overtime loss to the Celtics.

The 25-year-old continues to play well off the bench, scoring his highest point total since Jan. 18. Over his last three games since returning from a 26-game absence due to a knee injury, Russell is averaging 22.7 points, 5.3 assists, 3.3 rebounds and 3.0 three-pointers in that span. Friday's 28 minutes were also the most he's played since Feb. 5. The sixth-year guard looks healthy and should play 25-plus minutes a game the rest of the way for the last-placed Timberwolves.