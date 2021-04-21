Russell scored 28 points (10-13 FG, 6-8 3Pt, 2-2 FT) and dished six assists over 25 minutes in Tuesday's 134-120 win over the Kings.

Russell again came off the bench in the contest, but he played 25 minutes and tallied his highest point total since returning from a knee injury April 5. The point guard was red hot from the field, making 10 of his 13 attempts, including 6-of-8 from deep. Russell also dropped six dimes and has averaged 5.0 assists over his past seven games. He figures to rejoin the starting lineup soon given his post-injury effectiveness and ability to handle 20-plus minutes.