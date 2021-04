Russell posted seven points (3-11 FG, 1-5 3Pt, 0-2 FT), eight assists, two rebounds and one steal during Thursday's 126-114 win over the Warriors.

Russell scored in single digits for the first time since Feb. 8, which is when he suffered a knee injury that kept him out 26 straight games. He's been coming off the bench since returning from the injury. Over the past 14 games, he's averaged 18.7 points, 5.6 assists and 2.3 rebounds in 25.8 minutes.