Russell posted 18 points (7-19 FG, 3-9 3Pt, 1-2 FT), four assists, two rebounds and a steal across 29 minutes in Monday's loss against the Cavaliers.

Russell was far from effective from the field and nailed just 33.3 percent of his shots from beyond the arc, but he also led the Timberwolves in shot attempts by a considerable margin and that allowed him to pace the team in scoring. Russell should remain Minnesota's top scoring threat while Karl-Anthony Towns (COVID-19) remains sidelined, and the speedy point guard is averaging 17.0 points per game -- although shooting just 35.4 percent from the floor -- since returning from a three-game absence in late January.