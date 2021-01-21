Russell posted 19 points (7-17 FG, 4-7 3Pt, 1-1 FT), two rebounds, six assists and two blocks across 32 minutes in Wednesday's loss against the Magic.

As it has been the trend since Karl-Anthony Towns went down due to COVID-19, Russell has done the heavy lifting in the Timberwolves' offense and continues to carry the team despite Minnesota's overall struggles. Russell's defined role as the Timberwolves' go-to guy on offense makes him a must-start player across all formats, especially since he has routinely scored at a strong rate -- he has scored 19 or more points in four straight contests and in six of his last seven appearances.