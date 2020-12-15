Russell recorded 19 points (7-18 FG, 3-9 3Pt, 2-2 FT), three assists, a rebound and a steal across 24 minutes during Monday's preseason loss against the Grizzlies.

Russell paced Minnesota in scoring and that could easily be a trend moving forward, as the combo guard averaged a career-best 25.1 points per game in 2019-20 between the Warriors and the Timberwolves. He should work as one of Minnesota's go-to players on offense once the regular season begins, a role that has already been noticeable during the team's first two preseason contests.