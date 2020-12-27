Russell posted 25 points (9-21 FG, 3-6 3Pt, 4-8 FT), six assists, two rebounds, and a steal across 34 minutes in Saturday's 116-111 win over the Jazz.

The Jazz were unable to repress Minnesota's perimeter gameplay, and Russell was one of many players who benefited from beyond the arc. The Timberwolves shot almost 45 percent from long range and was the big difference-maker in the win. In the early stages of the season, the 2-0 Timberwolves look poised under Russell's leadership at the point.