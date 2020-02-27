Russell had 27 points (9-18 FG, 7-14 3PT, 2-3 FT), six assists, five rebounds and three steals in Wednesday's win over Miami.

Coming off of a 29-point effort against Dallas on Monday, Russell has now scored at least 22 points in four of five games with the Timberwolves,. His three steals were his most in a Wolves uniform, and Russell's seven made threes were his second-highest total of the season.