Timberwolves' D'Angelo Russell: Scores team-high 27
Russell had 27 points (9-18 FG, 7-14 3PT, 2-3 FT), six assists, five rebounds and three steals in Wednesday's win over Miami.
Coming off of a 29-point effort against Dallas on Monday, Russell has now scored at least 22 points in four of five games with the Timberwolves,. His three steals were his most in a Wolves uniform, and Russell's seven made threes were his second-highest total of the season.
