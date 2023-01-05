Russell contributed nine points (1-6 FG, 1-4 3Pt, 6-8 FT), three rebounds, seven assists and one steal across 26 minutes during Wednesday's 113-106 victory over the Trail Blazers.

Russell played over 25 minutes but only attempted six shots on Wednesday, hitting just one of them. Most of his points came from the free-throw line, and he still provided some value with seven assists and a steal. While his usage has fluctuated this season, the veteran guard is still averaging a solid 16.8 points, 6.5 assists and 1.1 steals per game.