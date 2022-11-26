Russell produced 20 points (8-15 FG, 4-10 3Pt), four rebounds, 10 assists and one steal in 36 minutes during Friday's 110-108 loss to the Hornets.

Russell has now registered a double-double in three consecutive contests, finding success distributing the basketball to his teammates. He's also recorded a steal in each of his last seven matchups. Russell is averaging 13.6 points, 2.8 rebounds, 7.1 assists and 1.0 steal so far in November (12 games).