Russell was traded from the Warriors to the Timberwolves on Thursday along with Jacob Evans and Omari Spellman in exchange for a package that includes Andrew Wiggins, a 2021 first-round pick and a 2022 second-round pick, Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN reports.

It appeared Russell was going to stay put, but the two sides finally agreed upon a deal for the soon-to-be 24-year-old, who has been on Minnesota's radar since summer. Russell, who is averaging 23.6 points, 6.2 assists and 3.7 rebounds across 32.1 minutes this season, should immediately take over as the team's starting point guard while pairing with big man Karl-Anthony Towns to make an elite one-two punch.