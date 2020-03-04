Timberwolves' D'Angelo Russell: Set to play back-to-back games
Russell is expected to play in Wednesday's game against the Bulls on the second night of a back-to-back, Chris Hine of the Minneapolis Star Tribune reports.
Head coach Ryan Saunders said he anticipates the 24-year-old will play on Wednesday against Chicago. It comes after the NBA fined the Timberwolves for resting a healthy Russell on Feb. 23 against Denver, the first game of a back-to-back set. The former All-Star's last back-to-back was a little over two months ago as a member of the Warriors.
