Russell (knee) will return to action off the bench for Monday's game against the Kings, Shams Charania of The Athletic reports.

Russell was initially expected to remain out Monday, but he's apparently progressed more quickly than expected and will return to game action for the first time since Feb. 8. Given the lengthy layoff, Russell play under a minutes restriction, so he's a risky player to lock in at point guard in weekly lineup leagues. Prior to undergoing the knee procedure, Russell posted 19.9 points, 5.3 assists, 2.7 rebounds, 1.2 steals and 3.0 made threes across 19 appearances (30.4 MPG).