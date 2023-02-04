Russell notched 29 points (9-20 FG, 6-16 3Pt, 5-5 FT), 10 rebounds, six assists, one block and two steals across 38 minutes during Friday's 127-120 loss to the Magic.

The Timberwolves ended up losing Friday, but Russell had an excellent game, posting his sixth double-double of the season and also reaching the 25-point mark for the third time in his last four contests. Russell has posted double-digit scoring figures in 11 games in a row and is clearly trending in the right direction, averaging 22.1 points, 6.2 assists and 3.2 rebounds per game in that span.