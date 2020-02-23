Coach Ryan Saunders said Russell (knee) is expected to play Monday at Dallas, Dane Moore of ZoneCoverage.com reports.

Russell was already officially ruled out for Sunday's game versus the Nuggets due to planned rest, though he also sat out Saturday's practice due to knee soreness. It doesn't appear to be a serious issue, but he may need to manage the injury for the near future. Jordan McLaughlin and Jarrett Culver figure to see increased run at the point in Russell's absence.