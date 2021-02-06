Russell (quadriceps) won't play Saturday against the Thunder, freelance NBA reporter Dane Moore reports.
The 24-year-old was considered doubtful for Saturday's contest, so it's hardly a surprise he's ultimately unavailable. Ricky Rubio will receive the start in Russell's absence for Minnesota.
More News
-
Timberwolves' D'Angelo Russell: Doubtful Saturday•
-
Timberwolves' D'Angelo Russell: Stuffs stat sheet Friday•
-
Timberwolves' D'Angelo Russell: Cleared to play•
-
Timberwolves' D'Angelo Russell: Questionable Friday•
-
Timberwolves' D'Angelo Russell: Scores 20 points in loss•
-
Timberwolves' D'Angelo Russell: Good to go Wednesday•