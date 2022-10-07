Russell produced 13 points (5-12 FG, 1-5 3Pt, 2-2 FT), three rebounds, two assists and a steal across 19 minutes in Thursday's 114-99 win over the Lakers.

Russell made his preseason debut Thursday night. He's expected to be used sparingly during the exhibition period, but he'll need a little bit of assimilation time as the team learns how to best utilize Rudy Gobert.