Russell produced 13 points (5-12 FG, 1-5 3Pt, 2-2 FT), three rebounds, two assists and a steal across 19 minutes in Thursday's 114-99 win over the Lakers.
Russell made his preseason debut Thursday night. He's expected to be used sparingly during the exhibition period, but he'll need a little bit of assimilation time as the team learns how to best utilize Rudy Gobert.
More News
-
Timberwolves' D'Angelo Russell: Will play Thursday•
-
Timberwolves' D'Angelo Russell: Out versus Miami•
-
Timberwolves' D'Angelo Russell: Comes close to double-double•
-
Timberwolves' D'Angelo Russell: Leading scorer in Thursday's loss•
-
Timberwolves' D'Angelo Russell: Delivers 29 points in victory•
-
Timberwolves' D'Angelo Russell: Removed from injury report•